English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Bayern Munich Forward Jonah Kusi-Asare Joins Fulham On Loan-to-Buy Agreement

Jonah Kusi-Asare has joined Fulham from Bayern Munich on a loan-to-buy deal. The Sweden Under-21 international aims to make an impact in the Premier League this season.

By

Bayern Munich's Jonah Kusi-Asare has moved to Fulham on loan, with a potential permanent transfer in the works. Initially, his Premier League switch seemed unlikely after Monday's deadline. However, by Tuesday, the Premier League approved the deal. Fulham paid a loan fee of £4 million (€3.5 million) and can sign him permanently at season's end. Bayern retains a buy-back option.

The 18-year-old Swedish Under-21 international debuted for Bayern in a 3-0 victory over Mainz last April. He also played as a substitute in their 6-0 win against RB Leipzig this season's opening day. His move to Fulham comes after Bayern secured Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea on loan, with a £65 million (€56 million) mandatory purchase clause based on appearances.

Kusi-Asare Joins Fulham on Loan Deal

Fulham was active during the transfer window, securing wingers Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze from Shakhtar Donetsk and AC Milan, respectively. These additions aim to bolster their squad for the ongoing season. The club's strategic moves reflect their ambition to strengthen their attacking options significantly.

Kusi-Asare's arrival at Fulham is part of a broader strategy to enhance their squad depth and competitiveness in the Premier League. The young forward brings potential and versatility to Marco Silva's team, which could prove valuable throughout the season.

This transfer highlights Fulham's proactive approach in the market, aiming to secure promising talents like Kusi-Asare while maintaining flexibility with future options involving Bayern Munich.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 17:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 2, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out