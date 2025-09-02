Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series

Gordon Expresses Support For Isak Following His Controversial Transfer From Newcastle To Liverpool

Football Bayern Munich Forward Jonah Kusi-Asare Joins Fulham On Loan-to-Buy Agreement Jonah Kusi-Asare has joined Fulham from Bayern Munich on a loan-to-buy deal. The Sweden Under-21 international aims to make an impact in the Premier League this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayern Munich's Jonah Kusi-Asare has moved to Fulham on loan, with a potential permanent transfer in the works. Initially, his Premier League switch seemed unlikely after Monday's deadline. However, by Tuesday, the Premier League approved the deal. Fulham paid a loan fee of £4 million (€3.5 million) and can sign him permanently at season's end. Bayern retains a buy-back option.

The 18-year-old Swedish Under-21 international debuted for Bayern in a 3-0 victory over Mainz last April. He also played as a substitute in their 6-0 win against RB Leipzig this season's opening day. His move to Fulham comes after Bayern secured Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea on loan, with a £65 million (€56 million) mandatory purchase clause based on appearances.

Fulham was active during the transfer window, securing wingers Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze from Shakhtar Donetsk and AC Milan, respectively. These additions aim to bolster their squad for the ongoing season. The club's strategic moves reflect their ambition to strengthen their attacking options significantly.

Kusi-Asare's arrival at Fulham is part of a broader strategy to enhance their squad depth and competitiveness in the Premier League. The young forward brings potential and versatility to Marco Silva's team, which could prove valuable throughout the season.

This transfer highlights Fulham's proactive approach in the market, aiming to secure promising talents like Kusi-Asare while maintaining flexibility with future options involving Bayern Munich.