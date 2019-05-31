Bayern Munich lead race for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Bengaluru, May 31: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are likely to hijack Manchester United's move for Juventus ace Paulo Dybala, according to reports in Europe.
The Bundesliga champions have reportedly launched an £80million bid for the Argentine forward.
According to reports in Italy, Bayern are hoping to lure Dybala, 25, away from Turin with promises of regular first-team football for an elite club playing Champions League football every single year.
The forward's role at Juventus has been diminished since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.
Bayern's interest in the Argentine is believed to be "really serious" as they are looking for heirs to the departing club icons Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
But the Serie A giants are reportedly expecting £100m for their ace, whose contract with the club expires in 2022.
In addition, Bayern can soon double down on their efforts to sign Dybala as their move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is looking increasingly unlikely.
Club president Uli Hoeness has admitted it might be "very difficult" to meet the Premier League champions financial demands.
He told Sport Bild: "I do not have exact numbers yet, but I think that the financial framework is very difficult. The whole package is difficult."
Bayern's pursuit of Dybala will be a massive blow to United's transfer plans for this summer.
The forward has reportedly been in talks with the Red Devils for at least a month. He scored ten goals and grabbed six assists in 42 games for Juventus last season.
The player's brother, who also acts as his agent, has made Juventus boss Marotta furious for travelling around Europe to seemingly offer his brother to the highest bidder and the club is looking to cash in on him.