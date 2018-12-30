Bayern Munich ready second bid for Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bengaluru, December 30: Chelsea teenage sensation Callum Hudson Odoi could be the latest name ready to join the exodus of English talents to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich ready to make a second bid of £20million for the winger.
The English youngster was handed his first-team debut last season under Antonio Conte and was tipped to have a bright future at Stamford Bridge. He was one of the bright spots for the Blues this pre-season, but despite that, he has only managed to make five appearances this term.
Now with the wide player said to be frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Maurizio Sarri, he wants to look for chances elsewhere and German champions Bayern Munich are ready to pounce on the situation.
Earlier the Bundesliga champions made a bid in the region of £13.5m which Chelsea rejected immediately. So, the Bavarians are now preparing an improved £20million deal with add-ons.
Chelsea, although are not eager to let go one of their top prospects. But, the 18-year-old's contract expires in 2020 and with the player not willing to sign an extension, the Blues do not want to take a risk of eventually letting him leave on a free.
They are now reportedly open to selling the 18-year-old, but only for a fee of around £22million with a buy-back clause in any potential deal with Bayern.
Bayern are yet to contact the player for personal terms, but looking at the youngster's profile and desire to play regular football at a top side, this should not be an issue.
Bayern are currently looking at fresh blood to replace two old veterans, Ribery and Robben. They signed MLS sensation Alphonso Davies in Summer and Hudson-Odoi could be the latest name on the block as another choice.
Although Bayern are understood to be not the only club to monitor the player as fellow German side Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the attacker.
Should the deal go through the attacker will be the latest English player to join Germany’s top clubs, with former Manchester City academy star Jadon Sancho already at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson at Hoffenheim on loan.