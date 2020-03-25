Bayern Munich want to keep Ivan Perisic, Inter want a swap deal: A good deal?

Bengaluru, March 25: It seems during the suspension of the break due to Coronavirus every team is analysing the squad for the next season and preparing themselves of the upcoming transfer season, which is set to start from June.
Current Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich too are not an exception. The defending German champions are not only targeting new players for next season but are also looking to make a decision on the future of a few players that arrived on loan last summer.
Bayern signed two players on loan this Summer, Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho on one-year loan deals from Inter Milan and Barcelona, respectively.
While Coutinho has failed to make an impact in the team but the other loanee, Perisic reportedly has won over interim manager Hansi Flick who now wants to secure the player on a permanent deal in Summer.
Flick is likely to be given the permanent role in Summer and apparently he appreciates Perisic’s versatility and it is for this reason that Bayern are ready to negotiate with Inter to keep the Croatian at the club past the end of this season.
Bayern can turn his stay into a permanent one for a sum of between €15-20 million however there are rumours that they could also use midfielder Corentin Tolisso in return, meaning a swap deal could be a possibility.
Why should Bayern sign Perisic on a permanent deal?
The former Borussia Dortmund player's long-awaited return to Bundesliga has often been restricted by regular injury issues.
However, still, he has made 22 appearances across all competitions to date this term, in which he has scored five goals and provided eight assists for his teammates.
The 31-year-old's cause also has not been helped due to the resurgence of Thomas Muller. Plus if Bayer have a full fit squad, he is likely to be behind Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman for a place in the first-team in the pecking order. Despite all that, Perisic has shown that going forward in a full-length season, competing at all front his experience could be vital for a contrarily young Bayern Munich squad.
However, the player has had to settle for the backup role. The winger has huge previous experience of Bundesliga and hence getting him for €15-20 million should be a no brainer.
Should Bayern swap him for Tolisso?
Inter reportedly have demanded to swap the French midfielder in exchange for Perisic who arrived in Germany in 2017 for a whopping €41.5 million.
Tolisso has mostly struggled with injuries, notably facing seven different intervals on the sidelines since moving to Germany.
As a result, he is still yet to make himself a regular first-team option for Bayern. This season it has been more difficult for him to make a cut in the first team due to Joshua Kimmich shifting into central midfield and the revival of Thiago Alcantara.
They also have Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez waiting in the ranks which means the 25-year old way behind in the pecking order.
At such an early age, the player surely in the Summer would look for an assurance of more football and if Bayern can't convince him of it, it will be better for both the parties to settle for an exit.
Inter could do well in getting him, however it is unlikely Bayern will let him go for just €15-20 million given the player is still capable of attracting a lot of suitors. However, a cash plus player deal from Inter could be sufficient in setting him to go.