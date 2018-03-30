Bayern want Chelsea’s Morata to replace in-demand Lewandowski

Bengaluru, March 30: Robert Lewandowski's future seems to be up in the air and Bayern Munich have already started looking for replacements of the Polish superstar as per reports in Germany. And, what might sound surprising to most is that Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is name that is being considered at the Allianz Arena.
While the Bavarians continue to insist they will not be bullied into selling players, rumours of star forward Lewandowski leaving for Real Madrid continue to gather momentum.
Reports are suggesting that Bayern forward Lewandowski, 29, was ready to hand in a transfer request as he wants one last big move in his career.
Should that happen, Bayern will need a replacement and reports in Germany claim Morata is one of the players they are looking at. The Spanish striker joined Chelsea in the summer, and initially looked like a hit with eight goals in his first nine games.
However, the former Real Madrid star recently ended a shocking three-month goal drought in the Blues' 2-1 victory over Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
His recent struggles in front of goal have even put his World Cup hopes in serious jeopardy, with his main rivals for Julen Lopetegui's 23-man squad all impressing during the international break.
Meanwhile, Timo Werner of RB Leipzig is another name being monitored by the German champions. The German hotshot, aged just 22, netted the winner when his current side met Bayern in the Bundesliga two weeks ago.
Edinson Cavani is another top striker the Bavarians could turn to should Lewandowski leave but it will be tough for them to lure the Uruguayan away from cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain.
Chelsea would probably love to see Bayern making a decent offer for Morata who seems to be struggling to cope with English football and recoup the money they spent on the Spaniard.
