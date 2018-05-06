Be strong, boss - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to ill Alex Ferguson

London, May 6: Cristiano Ronaldo sent his former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson his support and urged him to "be strong" after suffering a brain haemorrhage. United confirmed on Saturday that Ferguson, 76, fell ill on Friday and has been in intensive care after undergoing a procedure which went "very well", according to the club.
The Scot managed United for 27 years until 2013, enjoying an immensely successful career in Manchester which saw him win a host of trophies and discover many great players.
Arguably chief among the talents he developed was Ronaldo, whom Ferguson signed from Sporting CP in 2003 as a replacement for David Beckham.
Ferguson nurtured Ronaldo at United and the attacker won the first of his five Ballons d'Or under his tutelage at Old Trafford in 2008, having also claimed his first Champions League title the same year.
Ronaldo was allowed to leave United - like Beckham previously - for LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2009, but Ferguson was still held in high regard by the powerful forward.
And he is hoping for good news for Ferguson following his illness.
My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018
Ronaldo wrote on his official Twitter account: "My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss!"
David Beckham and Wayne Rooney have also sent well wishes to former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson after he underwent emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.
Beckham played a vital role in their first Champions League triumph and was brought through by Ferguson as part of the revered 'Class of '92' alongside Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs.
He left United in 2003 for Real Madrid after an infamous bust-up with Ferguson, but the two repaired their relationship in later years and the former England captain is keeping his fingers crossed for the Scot.
Beckham wrote on Instagram: "Keep fighting Boss. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family."
Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x @manchesterunited
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 5, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT
Rooney was signed by Ferguson from Everton a year after Beckham's departure and went on to become United's all-time leading scorer after the iconic manager's 2013 departure.
He said on his Twitter account: "Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time."
League Managers' Association (LMA) chairman Howard Wilkinson joined the former United pair in offering support to Ferguson's family, while hoping for a "speedy recovery".
His statement said: "I was extremely sorry to hear the news about Alex this evening. I, together with the whole fraternity of football managers in the LMA, wish him well and hope for a speedy recovery from his surgery.
"All our thoughts are with Lady Cathy and the rest of Sir Alex's family at this difficult time."
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.