Belgium boss Roberto Martinez urges Eden Hazard to leave Chelsea

Bengaluru, July 19: Roberto Martinez had a dream run with Belgium in the FIFA 2018 World Cup, with his side finishing third in Russia. But the ex-Chelsea boss feels that now is the time for his star player to leave for a new challenge. Martinez urged Hazard to move away from Chelsea and to go for more personal glory.
Hazard scored three goals for his country at the World Cup in Russia - including the second in the 2-0 win over England in the third/fourth place play-off - and contributed two assists to help Belgium achieve their best ever finish at the tournament. Hazard also finished the tournament with the highest number of successful dribbles, overpassing the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.
Martinez believes he has the quality to play for the very best teams in world football. "It could be the best time to try something different," Martinez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.
"He is a player who has maturity and a lot of leadership. His play is based on talent. Hazard could carry a new project anywhere in the world. He is at the best moment of his career. He could fit in any team in the world.
"Players need new challenges and new projects. Perhaps it's a good time for and for Eden . I would be very surprised if Chelsea didn't have big offers for him right now."
Eden Hazard for long has been speculated to move to Real Madrid and has also said it would be his dream to play for Los Blancos. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Santiago Bernabeu, the path is clear for Hazard to force a move. Real Madrid too are willing to break the world-record transfer fee to grab Hazard.
