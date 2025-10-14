Football Craig Bellamy Questions Officiating After Wales Suffers 4-2 Defeat To Belgium In World Cup Qualifiers Following a 4-2 defeat to Belgium, Craig Bellamy raised concerns about officiating in the World Cup qualifiers. Despite the loss, Wales has scored in their last 12 qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Wales faced a setback in their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign after losing 4-2 to Belgium. The match, held at Cardiff City Stadium, saw Wales initially take the lead. However, Belgium equalised with a Kevin De Bruyne penalty and then surged ahead with Thomas Meunier's powerful strike. De Bruyne scored another penalty after a handball decision against Wales.

Despite Nathan Broadhead narrowing the gap for Wales, Leandro Trossard sealed Belgium's win with a late goal from a swift counter-attack. This defeat marked Wales' longest streak of scoring in World Cup qualifiers since 2010, having netted in their last 12 matches. However, they have also conceded four penalties in this qualifying campaign, more than any other team.

Craig Bellamy expressed frustration over the officiating decisions that led to two penalties against his team. "I have no complaints about the second [penalty]. But the first? What are we supposed to do with our hands?" he questioned. Despite the loss, Bellamy remained optimistic about future matches, stating, "We knew we needed to win, and in the second half, we needed to push."

Bellamy acknowledged the challenges his team faced after Ben Davies left the field, affecting their balance. He emphasised the need for Wales to win every game moving forward. "It's of no consolation to the players," he said about their performance despite enjoying parts of it.

Belgium's Meunier commented on their victory: "We had to take the three points. It wasn't always easy." He admitted that while not everything was perfect during the match, they have time to improve as they continue their qualification journey.

Belgium has been particularly effective in closing out games strongly during this qualification phase. They have scored six goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, a record matched only by Croatia. This ability to finish games strongly has been crucial for them.

The match highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification. While Wales will look to address their defensive issues and penalty concessions, Belgium will aim to build on their strong finishes in upcoming matches.