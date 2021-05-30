All's well that ends well for Chilwell as debut Chelsea season finishes in glory

Porto, May 30: Ben Chilwell said winning the Champions League was "what I came to Chelsea for" after Thomas Tuchel's side stunned Manchester City in Porto.
The England left-back moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City last August and finished his first season as a European club champion.
He helped keep the likes of Riyad Mahrez quiet as Chelsea landed a 1-0 victory over pre-match favourites City on Saturday (May 29).
"We fought so hard," said Chilwell. "We knew that it was going to be a tough game and in the second half we fought for our lives.
"We just pictured this moment and this feeling and it's amazing. It's what I came to Chelsea for. It's a dream come true."
6 - Chelsea have lifted the trophy in six of their seven major European finals in their history - with this their fourth European success in the Roman Abramovich era alone (Champions League in 2020-21 & 2011-12, Europa League in 2012-13 & 2018-19). Glory. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/HcdNKf8pXm— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021
Speaking to BT Sport, Chilwell said Chelsea had done their homework on the likes of Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.
"We knew their strengths and knew Riyad and Raheem on the wings were potentially going to cause us problems," Chilwell said.
"So me and Reece [James, the right-back] had to be on our game and I think the key was to be tight and try to be aggressive with them.
"I was getting very tired as the game went on but when the Champions League was up for grabs it doesn't really matter."