Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ben Foster agrees new Watford contract ahead of Premier League restart

By Chris Myson

London, June 10: Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year contract with Premier League side Watford.

The former Manchester United and England goalkeeper's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

But the renewal announcement on Tuesday means the 37-year-old is now contracted to the club until 2022.

Foster is in his second spell with Watford, who he re-joined from West Brom in 2018.

He spent two seasons with them on loan from United earlier in his career.

Foster has started each of Watford's 29 Premier League matches this season in their battle against relegation.

Nigel Pearson's team, who are 17th in the table, are scheduled to return to action at home against Leicester City on June 20.

More BEN FOSTER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue