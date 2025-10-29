Football Ben White Seeks England World Cup Spot With Mikel Arteta's Encouragement And Opportunities Mikel Arteta is committed to providing Ben White with opportunities at Arsenal to enhance his chances of making the England World Cup squad next year. Despite limited playtime this season, Arteta believes in White's capabilities and hopes he can regain form. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 3:10 [IST]

Mikel Arteta is committed to providing Ben White with the necessary chances at Arsenal, aiming to help the defender secure a spot in England's World Cup squad next year. White has only started one Premier League match this season, against Manchester United, and has made just four appearances in all competitions. Jurrien Timber has become Arteta's preferred choice at right-back, while White has faced fitness challenges and struggled to reclaim his place in the starting lineup.

White hasn't been part of an England squad since leaving the 2022 World Cup early due to personal reasons, amid speculation about his relationship with the previous coaching staff. Arteta remains hopeful that the 28-year-old can make a late push for Thomas Tuchel's squad if he demonstrates his quality during the remainder of the season. Speaking before Wednesday's EFL Cup match against Brighton, Arteta expressed optimism about White's potential return to form.

"It's still a lot of months to go and in football everything can change one way or the other and if Ben wants to do that, if Thomas believes he is the right player to do so, I'm so happy for him," Arteta stated on Tuesday. He emphasized that White will have ample opportunities at Arsenal, highlighting his impressive preseason performance where he was arguably their best player. Arteta believes that when White is at his best, he significantly enhances the team's dynamics.

Despite facing setbacks, Arteta praised White's ability to influence games from the flank and expressed confidence in his potential contributions. "When Ben is at the level that he can show, he's a top player for us," Arteta added. The manager acknowledged that White provides a unique threat on the right side and stressed the importance of having him perform at his peak.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate consistently denied any issues with White following his early departure from Qatar amid rumours of a strained relationship with assistant Steve Holland. Tuchel, Southgate’s successor, has shown openness to welcoming White back into the fold after what he described as positive discussions. However, despite these talks, Tuchel excluded White from international squads for camps held in March, June, September, and October.

Given his limited playing time this season, it seems unlikely that White will be included in next week's squad for matches against Serbia and Albania. Nonetheless, he remains hopeful of regaining his past form to strengthen his case for selection. With much of the campaign still ahead, there are opportunities for White to impress both domestically and internationally.

The upcoming months will be crucial for Ben White as he seeks to re-establish himself both at Arsenal and on the international stage. With support from Arteta and potential openings under Tuchel’s management, White aims to demonstrate his capabilities and earn a place in England’s World Cup plans.