Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig: Werner double secures deserved victory

By
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner took his tally to seven goals in six games in all competitions this season
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner took his tally to seven goals in six games in all competitions this season

Lisbon, September 18: Timo Werner struck twice to give RB Leipzig a deserved 2-1 victory over Benfica in their Champions League Group G opener on Tuesday (September 17).

Germany international Werner took his tally to seven goals in six games in all competitions this season with two clinical finishes inside nine second-half minutes at the Estadio da Luz.

Werner opened the scoring with a low arrowed shot and then tapped home from close range with 12 minutes remaining.

Benfica provided some late drama when Haris Seferovic scored in the 84th minute, but Leipzig held on for a win that puts them top of the pile after Zenit and Lyon drew.

Benfica coach Bruno Lage, who was serving a touchline ban after being sent off during last season's Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, put his faith in younger players as Tomas Tavares made his full debut and Ferro and Jota started.

Leipzig looked the more accomplished side and thought their early intensity had produced an opening goal when Werner crossed for Emil Forsberg to slot home, only for VAR to disallow it for offside.

Both sides had chances in added time at the end of the first half; Benfica's Raul de Tomas headed straight at Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, while at the other end Yussuf Poulsen curled wide.

Benfica keeper Odisseas Vlachodimos made a vital interception from a teasing Poulsen cross after the interval to deny the lurking Werner.

It served as warning and with 69 minutes on the clock Werner took his chance, firing a low, angled shot into the net after Poulsen's lay off.

Werner added a second when Marcel Sabitzer crossed and the Germany striker steered in a goal that was ruled out for offside until VAR overturned the decision.

Benfica got one back when Seferovic slid in to guide the ball home at the back post, but it was too little, too late as Leipzig claimed maximum points.

What does it mean? Leipzig looking likely lads

With four evenly matched teams in Group G the margins to progress to the knockout phase are going to be fine. Points earned on the road, therefore, could well prove to be the difference.

Leipzig played with confidence and assurance against the Portuguese champions and fully deserved the win, which sets them up to improve on their failure to get out of the group stage in 2017-18.

Poulsen looks potent for Leipzig

The fulcrum of Leipzig's attacking threat came was Denmark forward Poulsen, who intelligently cut inside to cause havoc. Most impressively he was there to do the dirty stuff as well, and used strength to good effect when he laid the ball off for Werner's opener.

Profligate Pizzi not up to the mark

With a number of inexperienced youngsters in their side Benfica needed some of their older players to stand up and prove their worth. However, 29-year-old attacker Pizzi failed to make the most of good opportunities that came his way.

What's next?

Benfica return to Primeira Liga action at Moreirense on Saturday (September 21), while Leipzig travel to Werder Bremen.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
