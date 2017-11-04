Benfica young goalkeeper Mile Svilar reveals his special relationship with Nemanja Matic

Lisbon, Nov 4: Portuguese giants Benfica young goalkeeper Mile Svilar has claimed that his career choice partially has been influenced by new United signing Nemanja Matic.
The young goalkeeper who is eligible to represent Serbia joined the Portuguese Champions from Anderlecht this season and has been amazing for his side so far this season since making his debut early this year.
The Benfica number one became the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history at 18 years and 52 days to make a record to become the youngest ever keeper to save a penalty kick when he stopped Anthony Martial's spot kick in the last match.
However, while talking about his rise to the big occasion the goalkeeper suggested that he is very much thankful to new Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic as he was the man who guided the youngster to seal a move to Benfica from Anderlecht.
Matic before making his name in the Premier League spent three years at the Portugal league with Benfica and Svilar suggested that he spoke to Matic about joining Benfica before making the switch in the summer and the midfielder influenced him to seal the move.
He said: "I had some information from him . He played there, and told me how big the club is."
The 18-year-old was subject to a lot of criticism after he committed a silly error in his first match at Champions League against Manchester United when he carried a long freekick from Marcus Rashford over the line, resulting in an own goal.
To his misery, he also, unfortunately, got yet another own goal to his name in the very next game against United in Champions league when he conceded from a long-range shot from Matic which came off the post and back off the keeper to reach the back of the net.
But, according to reports, Jose Mourinho was thrilled with the young goalkeeper's inspired performance and already held talks with the Portuguese club.
Speaking after United’s 1-0 win in Portugal last month, Mourinho also praised Svilar despite his costly error and according to a Portuguese daily Correio da Manha, the United manager is keeping a close eye on the teenager after his two impressive performances against United and interested about a future deal.
Svilar has made five appearances for the Portuguese side in all competitions this season and has kept two clean sheets.