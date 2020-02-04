Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bengaluru FC begin Asian adventure with qualifying clash against Bhutan's Paro FC

By
BFC will face hosts Paro FC on Wednesday. File photo
BFC will face hosts Paro FC on Wednesday. File photo

Thimphu (Bhutan), Feb 4: Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC will mark their return to continental football with an AFC Cup Preliminary Stage Two clash against Bhutan Premier League Side, Paro FC, at the Changlimithang Stadium, in Thimphu, on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC announce 30-man squad for 2020 AFC Cup preliminary stages

Despite temperatures that have been hovering around the one degree mark, the Blues' boss is hopeful that Bengaluru can overcome the impediment and make it through to the next stage.

"We have been preparing very well because we love to represent India at the continental stage. The AFC Cup brings back good memories, traveling all over Asia to play semi-finals and finals. It's great to be back in this competition and I hope we will have a good game of football against Paro FC," said Cuadrat, addressing the media on the eve of the game.

In what adds an interesting sub-plot, former Blues' winger Chencho Gyeltshen will turn out for the hosts on Wednesday. The all-time top scorer for the Bhutanese National Team, Chencho scored two goals during his time with Cuadrat's side in the Indian Super League (ISL), and scored three times over two legs in Paro's Preliminary Stage win over Defenders FC.

"Chencho is a great footballer and an even better person. I'm very happy that I will be meeting him again. He's a player with a lot of quality for sure - he's quick and has a good eye for goal - and I am sure that our defence will have to be at its best to keep him in check," Cuadrat added.

Club captain Sunil Chhetri is part of a 30-man squad that the Blues have registered for the preliminary stages of the tournament, and Cuadrat believes that the regulations allow him to hand opportunities to youngsters.

"The Indian Super League squad can only have 25 players, but the AFC allows me to register five more. There are nine players from my B Team who are part of the squad for the AFC Cup and I believe that they have the talent to represent the first team. It will be nice for some of them to play a game like this," said Cuadrat.

Paro, founded in 2018 and managed by Jangchuk Dorji, qualified to the Preliminary Stage Two of the AFC Cup by virtue of a 5-5 aggregate win over Defenders FC. The Tigers won their first National League title with the 2019 edition of the Bhutan Premier League.

The Blues are currently placed third in the Indian Super League table, two points adrift of both FC Goa and ATK.

The game at the Changlimithang Stadium kicks off at 2.30 pm local time (2 pm IST).

Source: Bengaluru FC

More BENGALURU FC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 18:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue