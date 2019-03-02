Football

Bengaluru FC sign Alex Barrera on short-term deal

By Pti
Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Barrera replaces injured Eric Paartalu for ISL playoffs. Credit: BFC
Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Barrera replaces injured Eric Paartalu for ISL playoffs. Credit: BFC

Bengaluru, March 2: Bengaluru FC have signed midfielder Alejandro 'Álex' Barrera García, the Indian Super League club (ISL) announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old midfielder joins on short-term deal till the end of the season replacing Australian Erik Paartalu who has been ruled out of action since picking up an injury against Chennaiyin FC on February 9.

"Losing Erik Paartalu ahead of games that will decide the season for us has been a big blow. He was crucial in our midfield and his winning character helps us in the tough games. But we have to accept the circumstances and move on.

"In Alex we have a temporary replacement who brings with him experience and physicality in the middle of the pitch. We are sure he will help us as we enter the home stretch," said Blues' head coach Carles Cuadrat.

The midfielder, who will be plying his trade outside Spain for the first time, said he was upbeat about the opportunity to take the field for the Blues. "Since I was playing regularly before coming to India, I am fit and want to get onto the field as soon as possible. I want to work with the team and the players to get comfortable with all the boys quickly," said Barrera after completing formalities.

Barrera becomes the sixth Spaniard at the club this season and believes the presence of fellow countrymen in the side will help him settle quicker ahead of the play-offs.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
