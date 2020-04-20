Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bereaved Bagan fan donates Shraddh money to COVID-19 relief fund

By Pti

Kolkata, April 20: Not in a position to feed people during the Shraddh ceremony of his late father scheduled for April 25 because of the nationwide lockdown, Agartala-based Mohun Bagan fan Debu Dutta has donated the amount kept aside for the purpose to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tragedy struck the 50-year-old science teacher of a Higher Secondary School, a die-hard Mohun Bagan fan since his college days, when his businessman father, Swaraj Kanti Dutta died at the Agartala Government Medical College Hospital on April 13 after battling a fortnight with hypoglycemia.

"The Shraddh function is due on April 25 but owing to the ongoing situation it will not be possible to feed people during the ceremony. So I decided to donate the amount I had kept aside for this to the State Relief Fund," Dutta told PTI from Agartala.

"At least it will be of some help during this crisis and my father's soul will rest in peace. My father was a known businessman in our locality. He always helped the poor and I felt it was a befitting gesture."

Dutta, however, did not disclose the amount and said he would also feed about 100 underprivileged people of his area once the lockdown is lifted. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Mohun Bagan top officials including general secretary Srinjoy Bose have sent condolence messages to Dutta.

More MOHUN BAGAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 17,656 | World - 2,406,575
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue