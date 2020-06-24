Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leno injury update provides Arsenal a timely boost

By Russell Greaves

London, June 24: Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno's injury is not as bad as first feared and he could be back in full training within four weeks, the club have confirmed.

Leno suffered a serious-looking setback in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion when he was fouled by Neal Maupay, who went on to score the winner.

The Germany international was clearly in pain after his right knee appeared to buckle and there were concerns he may face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Arsenal provided an update on his condition ahead of Thursday's trip to Southampton.

"Positive news after detailed assessments," read a statement released on Wednesday.

"Sustained moderate ligament sprain during Brighton & Hove (a) on Saturday. Aiming to return to full training in four to six weeks."

With Mikel Arteta's side having now lost back-to-back matches since the return from the Premier League's coronavirus-enforced shutdown, it represents a piece of much-needed good news for the Gunners.

Updates were also given on a host of other players, with Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari having been injured in the 3-0 loss at Manchester City.

Xhaka is back in full training, but Mari is set for up to three months on the sidelines, with further assessments required.

More BERND LENO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue