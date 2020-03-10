Best of La Liga on social media: Leganes’ tribute on International Women's Day

|
Leganes does it in style
The Leganes' tribute on the International Women's Day when they played against Villarreal was a classic one.
They sued their third kit -- a purple one -- which was a symbolic representation on the International Women's Day
Fallas 2020
The Fallas 2020 are one of the most important and international Spanish festivities.
It began last Friday (March 6) and Valencia CF just could not avoid celebrating it on social media.
La Liga star with NBA hero
Eden Hazard was successfully operated this week of his fissure in the fibula.
The operation took place in Dallas, and the Belgian Real Madrid player met a Real Madrid legend (and fan) such as Luka Doncic, who is being one of the best players of this edition in the NBA, for Dallas Mavericks.
God Messi!
Before the recent El Clasico took place, FC Barcelona published in their official channels an interview with their latest signing, the Danish Martin Braithwaite.
The way he described his new mate Lionel Messi did not go unnoticed by anyone...