Best of La Liga on social media: Leganes’ tribute on International Women's Day

By
Leganes
Leganes' gesture on International Women's Day was a classic one.

Bengaluru, March 10: To celebrate the International Womens' Day on March 8, CD Leganes, who played Villarreal CF in the La Liga weekend on that particular day, were wearing their third kit, in the same purple colour that claims the cause of the Day.

In addition, they also showed the slogan #NoALaViolenciaDeGenero (say no to gender violence).

La Liga is now just as big off the pitch as it is on it, particularly on social media where Spanish clubs are particularly active and creative. 

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a quiick glance at the posts about El Clasico, religion, International Women's Day or the Fallas 2020.

Leganes does it in style

The Leganes' tribute on the International Women's Day when they played against Villarreal was a classic one.

They sued their third kit -- a purple one -- which was a symbolic representation on the International Women's Day

Fallas 2020

The Fallas 2020 are one of the most important and international Spanish festivities.

It began last Friday (March 6) and Valencia CF just could not avoid celebrating it on social media.

La Liga star with NBA hero

Eden Hazard was successfully operated this week of his fissure in the fibula.

The operation took place in Dallas, and the Belgian Real Madrid player met a Real Madrid legend (and fan) such as Luka Doncic, who is being one of the best players of this edition in the NBA, for Dallas Mavericks.

God Messi!

Before the recent El Clasico took place, FC Barcelona published in their official channels an interview with their latest signing, the Danish Martin Braithwaite.

The way he described his new mate Lionel Messi did not go unnoticed by anyone...

Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
