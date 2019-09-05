Best possible Real Madrid lineup following busy summer

Bengaluru, September 5: The last few years have been an up and down journey for Real Madrid. They won four Champions League titles in this decade alone with Zinedine Zidane winning the last three of them in successive seasons which is a huge achievement. However, the Los Blancos have been far from a dominant force domestically with their rivals Barcelona enjoying their monopoly in La Liga.
With Zidane back at the helm, Real Madrid experienced a busy transfer window in which they made some huge signings like Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and many more. They now possess a hugely talented squad and it will take time for Zidane to find out his best XI. However, we try identifying the strongest starting XI.
Formation: Zidane is a manager who loves to use different kind of formations. The Frenchman has used 4-3-3 in most games in his career but has often tweaked his systems to 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1. The best possible Real Madrid lineup will however be a 4-3-3 system as that is the most suitable system for the players they have.
Defence: Thibaut Courtois would be the man between the sticks over new signing Alphonse Areola who joined them on loan from PSG. Dani Carvajal would be the best choice at right-back but injuries have not been kind to him of late. Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane would be the best possible duo at the heart of the defence. Eder Militao is an extremely talented defender but he will have to wait for his chance with such good central defenders at Real Madrid. Marcelo is no longer the player he used to be and therefore, Ferland Mendy would be a better choice at left-back.
Midfield: Casemiro would be the undisputed choice in defensive midfield. The Brazilian was one of the best players under Zidane in his first term at Santiago Bernabeu and has almost no contest in his position. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will be the best options in the two central midfield positions. Neither of the two have been at their best since Zidane left the club but they are both elite players and can get back to their usual best in the 3-man midfield that used to dominate Europe with ease.
Attack: Eden Hazard is yet to play for Real Madrid due to injury problems. The Belgian is the marquee signing of the Los Blancos and he would be the undisputed choice on the left flank. Despite Zidane's issue with Gareth Bale, he was retained this summer and has scored twice this season providing one assist as well. The Welshman would be the best choice on the right flank whenever he is fit. Karim Benzema has looked like a whole different player since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo as he added more goals to his game last season. The Frenchman, with his immense experience and good run of form, should start at number nine ahead of new signing Luka Jovic who will need time to get used to new conditions.