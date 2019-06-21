Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Birmingham not seeking permanent Monk replacement

By
Pep Clotet
After sacking Garry Monk, Championship side Birmingham City have revealed their new management team, led by Pep Clotet, will stay in charge.

London, June 21: Birmingham City have confirmed they are not seeking a permanent successor to Garry Monk as Pep Clotet will remain their caretaker head coach.

Monk was sacked by Birmingham earlier this week in a decision a club statement claimed was in their "long-term interests".

Former Oxford United boss Clotet was moved up from assistant to the top job, with Craig Gardner joining the backroom team as a player-coach.

And, in an announcement on Thursday, Birmingham said Clotet and his team will stay in charge, although his title remains caretaker.

"We had a very positive talk with the guys and we are focused on what we want to try and achieve," said Birmingham chief executive Xuandong Ren.

"Their professionalism shone through during our meeting and we know they are a very talented and hard-working group.

"Pep will be our caretaker head coach and we are not seeking anyone else."

Monk has been linked with taking over at Derby County should the Rams lose Frank Lampard to Chelsea following Maurizio Sarri's switch to Juventus.

"I am aware of certain disappointing comments the club has made in the wake of my dismissal," Monk wrote on Twitter of his Birmingham sacking.

"Mindful of my contractual obligations, it is not my intention, certainly not at this stage, to engage with these comments.

"I would rather focus on the many positives I have experienced in my time with Birmingham City."

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 27 - June 21 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue