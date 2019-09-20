Matuidi never considered leaving Juventus

Football
By Daniel Lewis
Blaise Matuidi
Blaise Matuidi was never close to leaving Juventus during the close season and is full of confidence after starting every game this term.

Turin, September 20: Blaise Matuidi has insisted he never considered leaving Juventus during the transfer window, despite others being "convinced" he would move on.

The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract and was strongly linked with an exit during the close season.

But he is reportedly in discussions with the Italian champions over a new deal and has started all four of their matches this term, including Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

"You were convinced that I'd leave in the summer, but I never considered this opportunity," he told Tuttomercatoweb.

"I work every day for the team and I'm only thinking about what happens on the pitch. Juve are a great team and they give me so much confidence."

Matuidi added to Juan Cuadrado's strike to put Juve 2-0 up against Atletico in midweek, only for the Spanish side to snatch a point.

Both Atleti goals came from set-pieces and Matuidi admitted his side have to cope better with dead-ball deliveries.

"We had a good game against Atletico, creating lots of chances," he said.

"We only have a small problem with set-pieces and we're working hard to prevent it from happening again.

"I should've done more to put off Herrera for 2-2, so we all still have a lot to learn."

Juventus return to Serie A action on Saturday with a home match against Verona.

Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
