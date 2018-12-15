Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Boca part company with Schelotto after Copa Libertadores loss to River

By Opta
Boca Juniors have parted company with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.
Boca Juniors have parted company with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Buenos Aires, December 15: Boca Juniors have parted company with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Club president Daniel Angelici confirmed the news at a media conference on Friday.

"The best thing for Boca is to start the year making a change - search for a new coaching staff and start all over from scratch," Angelici told reporters.

His exit comes only five days after Boca lost the Copa Libertadores final to arch rivals River Plate, who won the second leg - moved to Madrid and played almost a month after the first after Boca's bus was attacked en route to El Monumental - 3-1 following extra time.

Boca had appealed for them to be awarded victory after the second leg was twice postponed but were unable to convince CONMEBOL to do so and suffered a 5-3 aggregate loss having been held to a 2-2 draw at La Bombonera, with River coming from a goal down to claim victory against Schelotto's side, who had Wilmar Barrios sent off in extra time.

Domestically it has so far been an underwhelming season for Boca, who will restart their camapign next month 12 points behind leaders Racing Club in the Superliga.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 124/3 (50.1 vs AUS 326
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 2:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue