Football Bodo/Glimt And Pafos Earn Improbable Draws In Their Champions League Debuts In their Champions League debuts, Bodo/Glimt staged a comeback to draw 2-2 with Slavia Prague, while Pafos held Olympiacos to a goalless draw despite being down to ten men. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

Bodo/Glimt and Pafos both secured unexpected draws in their inaugural Champions League matches on Wednesday. Competing simultaneously, Bodo faced Slavia Prague while Pafos took on Olympiacos. Despite Bodo's previous European experience, having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, their Champions League debut seemed daunting. Slavia Prague's Youssoupha Mbodji scored twice, putting them ahead 2-0 with 16 minutes left.

Pafos' match in Greece was less dramatic but equally significant. Reduced to 10 men after Bruno Felipe's early dismissal for a second yellow card, they managed a goalless draw. Olympiacos nearly matched Pafos in numbers when Mehdi Taremi received a red card, but VAR overturned it. Despite being a man down for over an hour, Pafos held firm for a valuable point.

Bodo staged an impressive comeback against Slavia Prague. After missing a penalty earlier, Daniel Bassi scored quickly to reduce the deficit. Sondre Fet then equalised with a stunning volley in the final minute of normal time. Bodo endured over 11 minutes of stoppage time, with goalkeeper Nikita Haikin playing a crucial role in securing the draw.

While Pafos never trailed in their match, they faced an uphill battle following Felipe's red card. They became the 11th team to have a player sent off in their first Champions League game, with Felipe's dismissal being the earliest among them. This result offers hope for future matches despite challenges.

Slavia Prague's experience serves as a cautionary tale for debutants like Bodo and Pafos. Despite their strong start against Bodo, Slavia has only won once in 13 Champions League games since their initial victory in 2007.

Both teams can take pride in their performances as they navigate the challenges of Europe's premier club competition. Their resilience and determination were evident as they earned valuable points away from home against seasoned opponents.