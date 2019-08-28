Bury expelled from EFL, Bolton given 14-day reprieve

London, August 28: Bury FC have been expelled from the English Football League (EFL) after a takeover bid collapsed, while Bolton Wanderers have been given a 14-day extension to avoid the same fate.
The EFL said on Saturday a takeover for Bury needed to take place by 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT), or their membership of the league would be withdrawn.
Analytics company C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a deal to buy Bury earlier on Tuesday following a period of due diligence.
A statement on the EFL website read: "Having fully considered all available options, including a number of late expressions of interest provided to the EFL, the EFL board has unanimously determined with enormous regret that Bury's membership be withdrawn."
Fellow League One side Bolton, meanwhile, have been given until September 12 to "meet all outstanding requirements of the League's insolvency policy or its membership in the EFL will be withdrawn."
Bury have had all of their competitive fixtures postponed since winning promotion from League Two last season, with off-the-field troubles causing significant problems.
In its statement, the EFL said there could be "no further suspensions to the fixture list and that these ongoing concerns and the integrity of the competition were a significant factor in the decision."
It also confirmed League One will now comprise of 23 clubs for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign and relegation places would be reduced from four to three.
EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said: "Today is undoubtedly one of the darkest days in the league’s recent history. The EFL has worked determinedly and tirelessly to avoid this outcome and it is with a heavy heart that this situation has been forced upon us.
"The EFL has to place the integrity of our competitions at the heart of every decision we make, and we simply cannot allow this unacceptable situation to continue or countenance the prospect of postponing further fixtures.
"No one wanted to be in this position but following repeated missed deadlines, the suspension of five league fixtures, in addition to not receiving the evidence we required in regard to financial commitments and a possible takeover not materialising; the EFL board has been forced to take the most difficult of decisions."