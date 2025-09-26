World Para Athletics 2025 in New Delhi: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Ever Edition

Football Aitana Bonmati Emphasises Individual Journey Over Messi's Ballon D'Or Record Aitana Bonmati, after winning her third consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin, expresses that she does not aim to match Lionel Messi's record. She highlights the importance of individual growth and perseverance in her career. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aitana Bonmati recently expressed that she is not focused on equalling Lionel Messi's record of eight Ballon d'Or titles. The Barcelona midfielder secured her third consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin, becoming the first woman to achieve this and joining Messi and Michel Platini as the only players to do so with the men's award. Despite Barcelona's losses in the Champions League and Euro 2025 finals, Bonmati outperformed Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo for the accolade.

When asked about matching Messi's Ballon d'Or count, Bonmati smiled and said, "Those are huge words. I try not to compare myself to anyone. Messi's had and continues to have a career that, for me, is unrivalled. I am Aitana. I have my own path to follow." She emphasised her focus on daily hard work, perseverance, and sacrifices rather than aiming for a specific number of awards.

Barcelona did secure a domestic treble last season, showcasing their dominance in local competitions. Bonmati has already netted five goals in four matches this season, highlighting her continued excellence on the field. Her achievements reflect her dedication and skill, which have been instrumental in her team's success.

Discussing her three awards, Bonmati remarked, "I think they are all special. Each one has its own story behind it." She noted that this year was particularly competitive and admitted she had minimal expectations. "In fact, I didn't even prepare a speech because that sets the expectations high and creates some pressure," she added.

As a child, Bonmati played football purely for enjoyment without envisioning a professional career or winning three Ballons d'Or by 2025. She described such achievements as once being utopian dreams beyond her imagination. Her journey underscores how passion can lead to unexpected success.

Bonmati's perspective highlights her grounded approach to success. She values each award for its unique significance while maintaining realistic expectations about future accolades. Her story inspires many aspiring athletes by demonstrating that dedication and love for the sport can lead to remarkable achievements without setting rigid goals.