Bordeaux star Malcom prefers Arsenal despite interest from Man United and Tottenham

Bengaluru, January 13: Highly rated Brazilian starlet Malcom is ready to snub Tottenham to join Arsenal, according to reports in England.
The Bordeaux midfielder is wanted by a host of clubs, including the North London duo and Manchester United.
However, reports in Brazil claim both clubs have met with the 20-year-old's agent, whose preferred choice is the Emirates.
It is suggested that a deal will be struck between the clubs if the Gunners sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City this month.
And the price could be as much as £44million to land the former Corinthians star.
5.7 - @girondins' Malcom tops expected assists for players aged 21 and under in the Top 5 European Leagues. Prospect. pic.twitter.com/c61WwHKogi— Opta (@OptaSuit) January 11, 2018
But Wenger played down talk of a move saying: "He is a good player but nothing is happening. We are not on that case at the moment."
Arsene Wenger seems resigned to losing Alexis Sanchez and will need a replacement to appease the fans who are already frustrated with the Frenchman.
Malcom has scored seven goals in 18 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and dropped a huge hint about his future on social media.
The youngster posted a picture of himself learning English on Instagram saying: “Allez, come on.”
Despite Malcom’s stand out performances this term, Bordeaux are just two points above the drop zone in Ligue 1.
It is believed that Bordeaux will only want to cash Malcom in if the deal allows them to keep their star performer for the second half of the campaign.
He is wanted by a host of clubs and we have to wait and see where he finally moves.
On paper, a move to Arsenal should be a smart one for him as he would face much lesser competition for a place in the Starting XI with the likes of Sanchez, Ozil and Walcott all set to exit.