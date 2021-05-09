Sancho unsure over Dortmund future amid Man Utd and Liverpool links

Dortmund, May 9: Jadon Sancho said he is "very happy" at Borussia Dortmund but is unsure over his future amid growing links to Premier League pair Manchester United and Liverpool.
Sancho was heavily linked with United at the start of the season, but a blockbuster move did not materialise, though the Red Devils reportedly remain interested in the England international.
Liverpool have also emerged as a possible destination for Sancho, who has called Dortmund home since arriving from Manchester City in 2017.
After scoring twice in Dortmund's 3-2 win over Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig on Saturday, Sancho was asked about his future as speculation mounts.
Important win today, happy to contribute with 2 goals. @BVB— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 8, 2021
The job is still not finished! pic.twitter.com/E40CchP95B
"I don't know about my future," the 21-year-old Dortmund star told ESPN.
"I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team.
"They gave me my first professional start. The fans motivate and push me to the limit."
Sancho has scored eight Bundesliga goals and supplied nine assists for Dortmund this season, while he has netted 14 goals across all competitions in 2020-21.