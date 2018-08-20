Borussia Dortmund looking to sign Divock Origi this Summer

London, Aug 20: Liverpool’s centre-forward Divock Origi is on the verge of joining Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in this summer transfer window.
The English summer transfer window is closed in the Premier League but teams can sell their players to the clubs outside the United Kingdom before the European summer transfer window closes.
After serving one season on loan at Wolfsburg, the 23-year-old Belgian centre-forward Origi came back to Liverpool. But it seems that the Belgian doesn't fit Jurgen Klopp's scheme of things in this season for Liverpool.
The attacking trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane are irreplaceable from the starting lineup of Reds. Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri are warming up in the bench. Under these circumstances, it will be hard for Origi to make his mark in this season.
Origi has still two years left in his contract for the Reds but Klopp will let the player join a new club if they get the transfer fee around £27 million. The Premier League newcomers, Wolves, were interested to buy the young Belgian before the end of the transfer window. They were ready to pay £22 million plus add ons for him. But Origi was not ready to move to Wolves. So, the move couldn't be finalised.
Now, the German club Borussia Dortmund have shown their interest in signing Origi as they need one centre forward before the closure of the European summer transfer window.
Dortmund club management has let Pierre Emerick Aubameyang go to join the Gunners in the previous winter transfer window. They brought in Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. After the end of Batshuayi's loan period, Dortmund does not have any renowned centre forward in its flank.
Origi has made 31 appearances for Wolfsburg in Bundesliga in the previous season. He has scored 6 goals and assisted in other two goals for Wolfsburg in those appearances.
The experience of playing in Bundesliga will surely help him shine for the Bundesliga giants in this season. The deal is expected to be finalised in a few days before the deadline after the agreement of transfer fee from both the sides is reached.