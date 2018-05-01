Borussia Dortmund make contact with long-term managerial target Lucien Favre

Bengaluru, May 1: Borussia Dortmund club officials have reportedly made a contact with OGC Nice boss Lucien Favre in an attempt to sign him up as their next manager. Favre has been a household name in Bundesliga for his stints with Hertha BSC and Borussia Monchengladbach, where he was named Manager of the Year thrice.
The Swiss manager is also doing a fabulous job with his current side Nice in Ligue 1 with limited resource and even guided them to a fourth-place finish last term.
And Dortmund, who are currently said to be looking at a fresh name to replace current boss Peter Stoger, reportedly have held contacted the manager over a possible move last week.
Favre, who is tied with Nice till 2019, is said to be also eager to join the Black and yellow army. However, Dortmund have to pay a release clause of 3 million euros to acquire him and the Bundesliga side have reportedly already agreed to bear the cost.
Dortmund had even shortlisted Favre at the beginning of the season but with Nice not ready to let their boss go, the Bundesliga side signed former Ajax boss Peter Bosz as their manager.
But only after five months at the helm, they sacked him due to the side's poor performance in the league and appointed former Cologne boss Stoger on an interim basis.
Dortmund gave Stoger only a six-month contract to steady the ship - something he has done successfully. Yet, it looks he will not be granted an extension on his current deal.
Dortmund chiefs Zorc and Watzke are reportedly demanding a manager who can throw a title challenge next term and reportedly believes Favre, who has a good experience in Bundesliga, is the right man for the job.
Apart from Dortmund, Premier League giants Arsenal are also said to be monitoring Favre's situation as they also looking for a new boss after Arsene Wenger announced he will leave at the end of this season.
But it is considered that Dortmund are the front-runners in this chase as of now after Favre and club officials met last week to discuss the move.
Dortmund are currently third in the league table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Leverkusen with only two games to go and could seal their spot in next year's in the UEFA Champions League with one more win.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.