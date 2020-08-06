Football
Dortmund have had 'no contact' with Manchester United over Sancho, says Watzke

By Dejan Kalinic
London, August 6: Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke insisted there had been "no contact" with Manchester United about Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, 20, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League giants, with recent reports suggesting a £108.5million (€120m) deal was close.

However, Watzke dismissed those reports, saying there had been no contact between the clubs regarding the England international.

"So far, there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday.

"Also not directly or through alleged intermediaries."

United are reportedly prepared to walk away from the Sancho deal amid an unwillingness to meet Dortmund's asking price.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said he expected Sancho to be at the club in 2020-21.

"I assume that Jadon will go to the training camp on Monday and play with us for the coming season," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

More FOOTBALL News

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
