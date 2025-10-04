Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Borussia Dortmund And RB Leipzig Share Points In 1-1 Draw, Opening Door For Bayern Munich In a tightly contested match, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig ended in a 1-1 draw. This result gives Bayern Munich the opportunity to increase their lead in the Bundesliga standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig played to a 1-1 draw at Westfalenstadion, missing the chance to overtake or join Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich will face Eintracht Frankfurt later, with a win putting them four points ahead of Dortmund after their second draw this season.

Christoph Baumgartner gave Leipzig an early lead in the seventh minute. Assan Ouedraogo's header set up Baumgartner, who scored past Gregor Kobel into the bottom-left corner. Dortmund equalised in the 23rd minute when Yan Couto finished from Serhou Guirassy's pass inside the penalty area.

Opportunities were limited for both teams after that. In the second half, Peter Gulacsi easily saved a weak attempt by Guirassy. Julian Brandt had a late chance to secure victory for Dortmund but missed his header, leaving the match tied.

Both teams had strong starts to their seasons but couldn't capitalise on this opportunity to challenge Bayern Munich. Dortmund managed an expected goals (xG) total of 0.88 from 15 attempts, while Leipzig slightly bettered it with 1.05 from 13 shots. Only six shots were on target combined.

Despite not winning, there were positives for both sides. Dortmund extended their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 14 matches, matching Bayern's current streak. Meanwhile, Leipzig have now gone five league games without losing, marking their best run since earlier this year.

Dortmund and Leipzig had hoped to make a statement in their pursuit of Bayern Munich but fell short in attack. The draw leaves both teams reflecting on missed opportunities as they continue their campaigns in Germany's top flight.