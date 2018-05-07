Borussia Dortmund target Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet

Bengaluru, May 7: Out of favour Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could leave Liverpool for Jurgen Klopp’s former side Borussia Dortmund as per reports in England and Germany.
The Belgian keeper, 30, has lost out to Loris Karius for the No .1 slot and will look for a summer move. And Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Belgian international as they look for an upgrade on their Swiss international Roman Burki.
Liverpool may look to ease his departure by asking for around £10million, a fee the Bundesliga side should be happy to pay.
The Reds also reportedly thought about a swap deal for Stoke’s England stopper Jack Butland but after the Potters’ relegation confirmed on Saturday (May 5), Mignolet will not be keen on playing in the Championship.
Mignolet has been plagued by inconsistent performances at Anfield since joining from Sunderland in 2013 for £9million. And after a number of errors this season, he has lost his place in the side to Karius, who has taken his chances and looks to have cemented his place.
Mignolet hasn't featured in the Premier League since New Year's Day, after the Reds beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor. Since making his debut against the Potters, Mignolet has made just over 200 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.
Borussia Dortmund legend Roman Weidenfeller bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund's fans after 16 years on Saturday (May 5). The German veteran had been one of the key players for the German side since their glorious era under Jurgen Klopp and the club now needs to replace him.
Mignolet is an experienced keeper with plenty of international experience as well and could prove to be a bargain for the German side.
Borussia Dortmund have experienced yet another disappointing season this time out and will be hopeful that they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season and a win on the final day should guarantee that.
Klopp's number two who is missing from the Liverpool bench due to 'personal reasons', Zeljko Buvac is a candidate Dortmund are considering at the helm from next season as they look to bounce back after a few years of mediocrity.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.