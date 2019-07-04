Both Juventus and Inter Milan look to sigh Matteo Darmian

Bengaluru, July 4: Inter Milan and Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United fullback Matteo Darmian on a permanent basis this Summer, according to the latest reports in Italy.
Darmian has been tipped for a return to Italy for a long time. Since his arrival from Torino in 2015, the 29-year-old has failed to solidify a place in the starting XI.
Overall, he has made 92 appearances for the Old Trafford outfits and has also scored a goal and made four assists but has not managed to play regularly under any of the former managers- Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho or the current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
In the 2018-19 season, the Italian made only seven appearances for Manchester United in total - six in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup while he failed to make it into United's Champions League teams this season.
He hardly starred under Solskjaer, playing just one minute of Premier League football since mid December and in the Summer certainly, the Red Devils will look to ship him out ending his misery.
Just like last year reportedly now Inter Milan and Juventus have again been credited with an interest.
United after triggering a one year deal in his contract last year offered him to the sides with a loan plus permanent deal. However, with none of them willing to land him on a permanent basis, the Italian had to remain in England.
But latest reports have suggested that in Summer, both the sides have again knocked on the door for the defender but this time with a permanent deal in mind.
New Inter boss Antonio Conte is looking to freshen up the squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season, having already signed Diego Godin and Valentino Lazaro earlier this month.
Darmian's arrival would bring much-needed depth to the full-back positions with only Kwadwo Asamoah, Dalbert and Danilo D'Ambrosio as distinguished full-backs after Sime Vrsaljko returned to Atletico Madrid with the conclusion of his injury-ravaged one-year loan.
However, his pursuit could be strongly challenged by League rivals Juventus as the Old Lady are keen on a cut-price deal. Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo is tipped to leave the side and new manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly interested in the player.
But instead of any cash deal, the Italian champions are reportedly willing to negotiate with a swap deal. Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic could reportedly play a role in Matteo Darmian's exit from Manchester United.
The Croatian was last linked to the Red Devils back in November last year as one of three swap options in order to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin which never materialises.
But now with the veteran only having just one year left and also not being offered any contract extension, his future at Turin looks bleak. Moreover, with Gonzalo Higuain back in the Juventus squad after loan spells with AC Milan and Chelsea, Mandzukic is believed to be deemed surplus to requirements and apparently, Sarri now wants to use the Croatian in a deal to bring versatile full-back Darmian to the Allianz Stadium.
Having reported that it is still understood that no official contacts have not been made yet, however there are strong possibilities that a summing-up will take place in coming weeks.