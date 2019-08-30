Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bournemouth defender Daniels out for the season with dislocated patella

By Opta
Charlie Daniels

London, August 30: Charlie Daniels will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season due to injury, Bournemouth have confirmed.

The defender sustained a dislocated patella in the Premier League defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Daniels, 32, underwent medical tests that showed the extent of the injury, which is to his right knee.

"We are devastated for Charlie, who had worked so hard to come back from his previous knee injury on his left knee in the second half of last season," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

"Our worst fears were confirmed following scans this week. Charlie is a big character around this club, he has been a huge part of our journey and our rise through the leagues and he will continue to be just as important while undergoing his recovery.

"He will receive the best possible treatment and rehabilitation while he goes through this process, as well as the love and support of everyone here at the club."

Daniels wrote on Twitter: "The highs and lows of football. I've come back once and I'll come back again. Thank you to everyone who has been in touch over the past few days. Your support means everything."

Daniels had only returned to action this month after injuring his other kneecap in April.

Bournemouth, already without midfielder David Brooks, have four points from their first three Premier League games of the season. Howe's men are away to Leicester City on Saturday.

More CHARLIE DANIELS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue