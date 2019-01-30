Bournemouth eager to sign Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater

Bengaluru, January 30: Chelsea flop Danny Drinkwater's nightmare at Stamford Bridge could come to an end as according to reports, Bournemouth are looking to bring the English international at Dean Court on a loan deal.
The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City on deadline day last summer. However, he has failed to deliver in the Blues jersey so far. The England international has had a disappointing time at Stamford Bridge under then manager Antonio Conte and under new boss Sarri too, he has found it tough, with the Italian not seeing him as part of his plans moving forward.
He has made just one appearance for Chelsea since Mauricio Sarri took over and that came in August's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City. Since then he has only been included in the matchday squad for a single Premier League game under the former Napoli boss, playing zero minutes.
The Premier league winner now is in dire need of a move away from Stamford Bridge this month and according to reports, Bournemouth would be willing to offer the midfielder a fresh start but only if Chelsea allow him to leave on loan.
Eddie Howe apparently sees him as a compensation for young Lewis Cook, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.
The former Manchester United academy player peaked in a 4-4-2 system under Ranieri at Leicester and with Howe also having a knack of using the same formation, he could be useful in the holding midfield role with his excellent range of passing and pressing.
Bournemouth however could face competition for the signature of the player as he is also said to be attracting interest from former club Leicester and outside England as well. Turkish side Fenerbahce reportedly too have enquired about the player.
But less than 48 hours remaining in the transfer deadline, any interested club now have to move fast if they really think of providing Drinkwater a lifeline.
Drinkwater played a key role for Leicester during their incredible Premier League title win during the 2015/16 campaign, and should he rediscover that form, he would be an invaluable addition for any of the mid-table sides.