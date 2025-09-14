Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka batter who wins Man of the Match award in Asia Cup win vs Bangladesh

Football Bournemouth Must Remain Humble After Achieving Best Start To Premier League Season Andoni Iraola calls for humility from Bournemouth following their best-ever start in the Premier League. Despite three consecutive wins, he stresses the importance of improvement and maintaining focus. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bournemouth's manager, Andoni Iraola, is urging his team to remain grounded despite their impressive start to the Premier League season. The Cherries have secured nine points from their first four matches, including a 2-1 victory over Brighton. Iraola emphasises that while the start is promising, there are still areas for improvement if they are to meet their season goals.

"It's a good start," Iraola told BBC Sport. "It's a good amount of points but we still have our moments and we will make mistakes. Everyone is getting more minutes, but every game is costing us a lot. We are managing well but if we don't keep the focus these small details can go the other way. We have to stay humble."

The debut performances of Veljko Milosavljevic and Alex Jimenez were particularly pleasing for Iraola. He expressed satisfaction with how both players handled their first match against Brighton. "I am happy for the two players who made their debut [Milosavljevic and Jiminez]. It's difficult to play the first game against Brighton and they did very well," he said.

Milosavljevic's performance was noteworthy given his limited time with the team before the match. "It was a difficult position [for Milosavljevic] because we like what we saw but he has played with us just three days. He has the rhythm and he comes in good form. Everything went well with him," Iraola added.

Alex Scott opened the scoring for Bournemouth with an impressive shot from outside the box using his weaker foot, marking his first goal in 622 days in this competition. Although Kaoru Mitoma equalised for Brighton, Antoine Semenyo secured victory for Bournemouth by converting a penalty in the 61st minute.

Brighton's Perspective

Brighton’s manager, Fabian Hurzeler, felt his team deserved more from the match despite only having two shots on target. He told Sky Sports: "The performance was quite good, we dominated the game, we had chances, we just made the wrong decisions. The small margins made the difference and we weren't at the highest level."

The Seagulls faced additional challenges due to injuries sustained by Jack Hinshelwood and Maxime De Cuyper during the first half. When asked about Hinshelwood's injury severity, Hurzeler commented: "I think it is serious. I'm not a doctor so we have to wait for the scan."

Bournemouth's early success sets a positive tone for their season ahead. However, Iraola remains focused on maintaining momentum while addressing areas needing improvement to ensure continued success in upcoming matches.