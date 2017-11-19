Brazil forward Hulk would love to play for Arsenal

Shangai, November 19: Brazil and Shanghai SIPG striker Hulk has revealed that he has received an offer from an unnamed Premier League club while he has also had proposals from elsewhere.
The Brazilian international has been linked with a move to England for many years, especially before he made the move to the Chinese Super League.
Hulk, who earns around £320,000-a-week in China, recently declared his admiration for Arsenal and that he could be open to a future transfer to the Premier League.
The strong forward revealed his admiration for Arsenal and said he would jump at the chance to move to the Emirates.
“I always follow the league and I have always supported Arsenal,” said Hulk.
And the 31-year-old has now opened up about the various interest in him, including an offer from an English club.
“I received one contact from the Premier League and quite a few others from other countries,” said Hulk.
“I admire the Premier League very much and it’s considered not by accident the best league in the world.
“Of course I follow it but I am happy here. I have almost three more years on my contract so I am happy here.
“But one never knows in football, everything can happen and my agent receives contact from Europe, including from the UK.”
We have seen many of the high-profile players making moves to China at some point of their career but Hulk made his move to the Chinese League too soon.
Well, he has earned a hell lot of money in China now and his statement could mean that he is looking for a return to Europe and the English Premier League is his favoured destination.
Not to forget, England also offers his the best financial package however, it is not close to the money in China.