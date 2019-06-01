Football

BREAKING NEWS: Former Sevilla and Arsenal star Reyes dies in traffic accident

By Opta
Breaking News

Seville, June 1: Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident at the age of 35, former club Sevilla have confirmed.

Reyes most recently played for Extremadura in Spain's second tier, representing them nine times in the second half of this season.

A former Spain international, Reyes came through Sevilla's academy having grown up in the town of Utrera, a few miles east of Andalusia's capital.

He broke into Sevilla's first-team as a teenager before earning himself a big-money move to Arsenal in 2004, staying there for three years.

A mercurial, talented winger, Reyes went on to feature for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica, before returning to his boyhood club in 2011 for a five-year spell.

Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
