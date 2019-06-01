BREAKING NEWS: Former Sevilla and Arsenal star Reyes dies in traffic accident

Seville, June 1: Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident at the age of 35, former club Sevilla have confirmed.
Reyes most recently played for Extremadura in Spain's second tier, representing them nine times in the second half of this season.
A former Spain international, Reyes came through Sevilla's academy having grown up in the town of Utrera, a few miles east of Andalusia's capital.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jose Antonio Reyes today.— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 1, 2019
Reyes was a member of Spain's 2006 World Cup squad.
Our condolences and best wishes are with his loved ones. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pweTiQTT5D
He broke into Sevilla's first-team as a teenager before earning himself a big-money move to Arsenal in 2004, staying there for three years.
A mercurial, talented winger, Reyes went on to feature for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica, before returning to his boyhood club in 2011 for a five-year spell.