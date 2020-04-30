Football
BREAKING NEWS: PSG declared Ligue 1 champions after season is ended early

By Ryan Benson
PSG - cropped

Paris, April 30: Paris Saint-Germain have been declared Ligue 1 champions after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed final standings will be decided on a points-per-game basis.

PSG set to be crowned Ligue 1 champions | Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic | Ligue 1 Points Table

French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said the 2019-20 football season could not restart as he banned any sporting events taking place before September, leaving the LFP to decide the "sporting and economic consequences" for the top two tiers.

Following Thursday's meeting, the LFP opted for the final league standings to be determined by points won per match, leaving PSG – who were 12 clear at the top before the campaign was halted – as champions.

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
