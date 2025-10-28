Football Brendan Rodgers Resigns As Celtic Manager Following Disappointing Start To 2025-26 Season Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager after a poor start to the season, including a loss to Hearts. The club is now seeking a new permanent manager. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Brendan Rodgers has stepped down as the manager of Celtic after a disappointing start to the season. The club announced his departure on Monday, following a 3-1 defeat to Hearts that left them eight points behind the leaders in the Scottish Championship. This season, Celtic also missed out on Champions League qualification and have only secured four points from their first three Europa League games.

Rodgers, who previously led Celtic to two Scottish Premiership titles, returned to the club in 2023 after leaving Leicester City. During his second tenure, he managed 85 league games, winning 63 of them with a win rate of 74.1% and an average of 2.4 points per game. Despite these achievements, recent performances have not met expectations.

Celtic has announced that Martin O'Neill will temporarily manage the team, with Shaun Maloney as his assistant. This interim arrangement comes as the club begins its search for a permanent manager. "Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the club and we wish him further success in the future," stated the club.

Rodgers' resignation precedes an upcoming match against Falkirk and a crucial derby against Rangers on Sunday. His previous successes included back-to-back league titles and victories in both the Scottish Cup in 2023-24 and the Scottish League Cup last season.

The process to find a new manager is underway, with updates promised for supporters soon. Rodgers' departure marks a significant change for Celtic as they aim to regain their competitive edge in domestic and European competitions.