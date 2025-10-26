Football Brentford's 3-2 Victory Marks New Low For Liverpool Amidst Four-Game Losing Streak Liverpool's recent performance has been dismal, with Arne Slot labelling their 3-2 loss to Brentford as the most disappointing of the season. The Reds face challenges in their title defence after four consecutive Premier League defeats. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Liverpool's recent 3-2 loss to Brentford marked a low point in their current Premier League slump, according to Arne Slot. This defeat was part of a four-game losing streak for Liverpool, which has put their title defence in jeopardy after just nine matches. The team initially started strong with five consecutive wins but has since faltered.

Liverpool's recent form mirrors past champions who have faced similar challenges. Only Leicester City in 2016-17, Liverpool themselves in 2020-21, and Manchester City last season have lost four straight league games as reigning champions. Slot expressed concern over the team's inability to defend against set-pieces and counter-attacks, highlighting these as key weaknesses.

Slot remarked on the team's failure to perform basic tasks during the match against Brentford. He noted that Liverpool lost more duels and second balls than their opponents, which contributed to their downfall. "We didn’t do the basics right," Slot said, emphasising how Brentford capitalised on set-pieces and counter-attacks to score.

Jordan Henderson, once Liverpool's captain, played a pivotal role for Brentford in midfield. He completed more passes than any teammate and regained possession six times. Reflecting on facing his former club, Henderson admitted it felt strange but maintained focus once the match began.

Despite Liverpool's recent struggles, Henderson remains optimistic about his former team. He praised their quality players and expressed confidence that they would soon regain form. "They’re still top players," he stated, suggesting it's only a matter of time before they find their rhythm again.

After going down 3-1 against Brentford, Liverpool attempted a comeback but struggled to gain momentum. Slot acknowledged that Brentford seemed more likely to score again than Liverpool did to close the gap. This highlighted the ongoing challenges Liverpool faces in regaining their winning form.

The loss to Brentford underscores the difficulties reigning champions can encounter when defending their title. As Liverpool navigates this challenging period, fans and analysts alike are keenly observing how they will respond in upcoming matches.