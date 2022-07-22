Football
Brian Brobbey completes full Ajax return from Leipzig

By Peter Hanson

Amsterdam, July 22: Brian Brobbey has agreed to return to Ajax on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig, the Eredivisie champions have announced.

The young forward moved to the Bundesliga side on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-22 campaign but made just one top-flight start and a further eight off the bench in an unhappy spell.

Brobbey subsequently returned to Ajax, where he came through the youth ranks, on loan in January and scored seven goals in 13 games to help Erik ten Hag's team secure the title.

Ten Hag was reportedly keen to link up with the 20-year-old again at Old Trafford, but Ajax – who were in need of a forward after selling Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund – have now agreed to pay Leipzig €16.35million up front to complete a full transfer, with the deal potentially reaching €19.35m. Brobbey has agreed a five-year deal with the club.

Prior to moving to Leipzig, Brobbey scored six times in 19 games having made his debut in October 2020.

Comments

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2022
