Football Danny Welbeck Scores Twice As Brighton Defeats Newcastle United 2-1 In Premier League Clash Danny Welbeck's two goals secured a 2-1 win for Brighton against Newcastle United. This victory elevates Brighton into the top half of the Premier League table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:01 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Danny Welbeck once again proved to be the key player for Brighton, securing a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium. His two goals were crucial in lifting Brighton into the top half of the Premier League table. Welbeck's performance mirrored his previous decisive contributions against Newcastle, having scored vital goals in both league and FA Cup matches last season.

Brighton had several chances to extend their lead after Welbeck's first goal in the 41st minute. He skillfully chipped the ball over Nick Pope following a pass from Georginio Rutter. However, Yasin Ayari and Maxim De Cuyper were unable to convert their opportunities into goals. Despite these missed chances, Brighton managed to maintain their advantage.

Newcastle equalised with a brilliant backheel from Nick Woltemade with just 14 minutes left on the clock. At that point, Newcastle appeared more likely to secure a win, especially when Bruno Guimaraes' close-range shot was deflected over the bar. However, Welbeck had other plans and secured victory for Brighton with an impressive curling shot beyond Pope's reach.

Welbeck's second goal came eight minutes after Newcastle's equaliser, capitalising on a loose ball at the edge of the box. This win propelled Brighton to ninth place in the league standings, while Newcastle dropped to 12th as they continue their search for an away victory this season.

The match statistics showed little difference between the teams, with Brighton achieving an expected goals (xG) of 1.03 from 13 shots compared to Newcastle's 1.39 from 16 attempts. Welbeck has been in excellent form recently, scoring four times in his last three Premier League games—more than his previous 15 appearances combined.

Of his last 12 goals for Brighton, 11 have either given them the lead or levelled the score. This includes five match-winning goals during this period. Meanwhile, Woltemade joined an elite group by becoming only the fifth player to score four or more goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Newcastle since Callum Wilson achieved this feat in October 2020.

This latest performance underscores Welbeck's importance to Brighton as they aim for higher league positions while Newcastle continues their quest for an elusive away win this season.