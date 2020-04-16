Bruno Fernandes is turning the tables at Old Trafford

Bengaluru, April 16: There have not been many Premier League signings who have made an instant impact from the start.
But like a fish to water Bruno Fernandes so far has looked to be thriving under arduous circumstances. Coming into a team in turbulence, the former Sporting Lisbon playmaker was thrown in at the deep end but so far he has detoured every difficulty and has taken the Premier League by storm.
In nine appearances in all competitions so far, has has been involved in three goals, five assists and a lot more besides. He is the prime catalyst for Man United’s impressive form resulting in an 11-game unbeaten streak. He has a direct goal contribution every of 95.2 minutes. There are not many players who have had such a huge impact spontaneously just after nine games.
The midfielder is also topping the some of the biggest analytics charts also since making his debut and below are a couple of points which highlights his huge impact so far in United colours:
1) Fernandes has created the most number of chances since making his debut. His 11 chances for Manchester United is most among any player since February.
2) The midfielder has also made the most number of passes in the final third 43-again the highest figure.
3) His 48 passes in the opposition penalty area is also the highest among all United players since his debut. His 203 passes in the opposition half also lead the way at the club.
4) His 25 crosses in nine-game is also highest than any of his team-mates.
5) No player has had more goal involvement since February at United with Fernandes chipping in three goals, five assists.
6) His 19 shots on goal are also more than any other United player.
7) Since his debut, United have kept seven clean sheets in nine games, Solskajer's best defensive run so far. Also since his debut, United are unbeaten in nine, having scored 21 goals and conceded just twice.
8) Only Liverpool have collected more points than United since Fernandes arrived in Manchester.
It's clear to say that Fernandes brought that extra x-factor that United used to lack after the injury to Pogba. The 25-year-old has been the face of United since his debut, having created more chances, had more shots on goal, provided more assists and had more passes in the opposition half than any other United player since his arrival.
Not only that every person at the club has been lifted by his arrival. After a long time, the Red Devils may have found that signing that may lead them to greatness again and the opinion is precisely supported by such a considerable amount of data.