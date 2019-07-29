Football
Keizer unsure if Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes will stay

By Opta
Bruno Fernandes

Lisbon, July 29: Sporting CP head coach Marcel Keizer is not sure whether star midfielder Bruno Fernandes will remain at the club amid strong links to Manchester United.

Fernandes has been tipped to join United throughout the transfer window and talk of a switch to Old Trafford has gathered pace with the Premier League season on the horizon.

The Sporting captain appeared to be in tears following Sunday's 2-1 friendly loss to Valencia in Lisbon, prompting talk of an imminent departure.

Asked about Fernandes – who was in the starting line-up – Keizer told reporters post-match: "We'll see if we can keep our players and then we'll see what we do.

"I hope he (Fernandes) stays, of course, like everyone else at Sporting, but we don't know."

Fernandes scored 20 goals – 31 in all competitions – and supplied 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season as Sporting finished third.

And Sporting team-mate Luciano Vietto hopes the 24-year-old Portugal international will not be tempted away.

"He is the most important player of our team; I hope he will continue," said Vietto, who joined Sporting from Atletico Madrid this month.

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
