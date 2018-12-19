Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bundesliga leaders suffer shock first loss

By Opta
Fortuna Dusseldorfs Jean Zimmer scored the decisive goal
Fortuna Dusseldorf's Jean Zimmer scored the decisive goal

Dusseldorf, December 19: Borussia Dortmund's unbeaten Bundesliga start came to a grinding halt as Fortuna Dusseldorf livened up the title race with a 2-1 home win on Tuesday (December 18).

Results | Points Table

Dodi Lukebakio's cool first-half finish and a Jean Zimmer thunderbolt condemned leaders Dortmund to their first defeat of the season in the penultimate round of matches before the winter break.

The surprise result gifts reigning German champions Bayern Munich the chance to pull within six points of Lucien Favre's side when they host RB Leipzig in a crunch clash at Allianz Arena on Wednesday (December 19).

1
995378

Dusseldorf climbed off the bottom with a weekend win over Freiburg and their confidence soared in the 22nd minute as Lukebakio exposed Dortmund's high line and tucked away the opener.

Takashi Usami squandered a good chance to double the margin before the break but made amends in the 56th minute, supplying the pass from which winger Zimmer sensationally picked out the top-left corner.

Favre introduced Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer off the bench on the hour and, though the latter halved the deficit by nodding in Lukasz Piszczek's cross nine minutes from the end, it proved merely a consolation for Dortmund.

Dortmund must now regroup ahead of Friday's important home meeting with second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, who could close the gap to three points with victory.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match Drawn
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 3:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue