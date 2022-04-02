Burnley 0-2 Manchester City: Champions back on top before big Liverpool clash

London, April 2: Manchester City will go into next week's huge clash with Liverpool with a one-point lead at the Premier League summit after beating Burnley 2-0 to reclaim top spot.
Liverpool defeated Watford by the same scoreline in Saturday's early game to leapfrog the reigning champions, but the Reds' stay in first place was a short one.
Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan netted inside the opening 25 minutes and City sauntered to a 10th consecutive victory over Burnley.
Gabriel Jesus missed chances to add to City's lead, but there was never any danger of a Burnley comeback as City ensured a narrow advantage ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Etihad Stadium on April 10.
Where Jurgen Klopp's men laboured a little in their win against relegation-threatened opponents, City were in control almost from the outset – although Burnley had the first chance, when Josh Brownhill's third-minute header beat Ederson but dropped wide.
City led just over two minutes later, as Raheem Sterling cushioned Rodri's cross into the path of De Bruyne, who thumped high past Nick Pope.
The same two players combined again for City's second, playing a one-two on the right that set Sterling away to tee up a Gundogan shot, which earned a slight deflection off Kevin Long on its way past Pope.
34 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored his 34th Premier League goal for Man City, making him the outright top scoring German in Premier League history, overtaking Mesut Özil (33). Wunderbar.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2022
Burnley enjoyed an improved spell following a succession of Pope saves at the start of the second half, but they failed to trouble Ederson in the same way and could have been in three behind when City substitute Jesus volleyed an awkward effort just over.
Jesus would go away wondering how he had not got on the scoresheet after Connor Roberts deflected another volley against the foot of the post, before the forward shot wide on the rebound.
What does it mean? Reds pegged back
Liverpool have not ended a day top of the table since October 1 and that wait will go on at least until next Sunday. City had dropped points in three of their previous seven games – a wobble by their lofty standards – but appeared determined to ensure Burnley would not follow Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in frustrating them.
Given his side must now face Liverpool twice and Atletico Madrid twice across three competitions in an exhausting stretch, Pep Guardiola would have been relieved they did not have to exert too much energy in seeing out this victory. Burnley, meanwhile, remain four points from safety.
De Bruyne back on top form
Having had his season ended by injury in the Champions League final in 2020-21 before heading to Euro 2020 as soon as he recovered, this was a campaign in which De Bruyne struggled initially. His first 10 league appearances brought just two goals and no assists.
Since then, however, he has netted eight times and created three more, firmly establishing himself once more as City's main man. Alongside Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, De Bruyne is now their leading marksman with 10 goals in the league.
City still missing a striker?
The one concern with City has been their lack of a natural centre-forward in the absence of departed record goalscorer Sergio Aguero. Liverpool have three players who have scored more than 10 this term.
Although City have shared the goals around, Jesus, the one nominal striker in the squad, has only struck twice. In just 26 minutes against Burnley, he had a game-leading four shots and did not hit the target with any of them.
What's next?
City welcome Atletico to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday and Liverpool on Sunday, but it is a huge week for Burnley, too. They host Everton and then visit Watford in two matches that could decide their season.