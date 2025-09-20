Football Burnley And Nottingham Forest Share Points In 1-1 Draw As Postecoglou's Winless Streak Extends In a closely contested match, Burnley drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest, prolonging Ange Postecoglou's winless streak. Jaidon Anthony equalised for Burnley after Neco Williams' early goal for Forest. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jaidon Anthony scored again, helping Burnley secure a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. This result extended Ange Postecoglou's wait for his first win with the visitors. Neco Williams gave Forest an early lead at Turf Moor, scoring in the second minute. However, Anthony equalised midway through the first half, netting his third Premier League goal of the season after a goalmouth scramble.

Burnley came close to taking the lead when Loum Tchaouna's free-kick hit the bar just before half-time. After the break, Forest seemed more likely to score, with substitute Igor Jesus forcing a great save from Martin Dubravka. Despite heavy rain, Dubravka was kept busy throughout the match. The draw leaves Burnley just above the relegation zone with four points, one less than Forest.

Ange Postecoglou's winless streak in the Premier League has now reached nine matches, including two draws and seven losses. This is his longest run without a victory in top-flight football across his managerial career in Australia, Japan, Scotland and England. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have not won in their last four league games, matching their longest winless streak since April 2024.

Jaidon Anthony has been in excellent form this season with three goals and one assist so far. His contributions match the highest by any Burnley player in the first five games of a Premier League season since Ashley Barnes achieved this in 2019-20. Anthony's performance has been crucial for Burnley's campaign as they aim to climb up the table.

The match ended with both teams sharing points, leaving Burnley slightly ahead of relegation danger while Nottingham Forest remains winless since their opening weekend victory. The game highlighted both teams' struggles to secure wins as they continue their Premier League campaigns.