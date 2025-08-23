Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Burnley Triumphs Over Sunderland 2-0 At Turf Moor Despite Floodlight Issues In a Premier League clash, Burnley defeated Sunderland 2-0 at Turf Moor. Goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony secured the win despite a floodlight failure during the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 22:45 [IST]

Sunderland faced a setback as Burnley secured a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, marking their first Premier League win of the season. Despite a brief floodlight failure in the second half, Scott Parker's team performed admirably. Sunderland had previously defeated West Ham United 3-0 in their Premier League return, while Burnley had suffered a 3-0 loss to Tottenham.

Burnley's triumph was sealed with goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony after halftime. Cullen opened the scoring in the 47th minute and later assisted Anthony for the second goal, ensuring Burnley's success. This season, all three newly promoted clubs have earned three points by week two, unlike last year when it took until October for one to win.

Burnley has maintained an unbeaten record against Sunderland in their last four home Premier League encounters, winning three and drawing one. Captain Josh Cullen played a pivotal role, attempting 61 passes, matching Maxime Esteve for the most by any Burnley player. He also led in final third passes with 23.

Sunderland's away form continues to be concerning, with 15 losses in their last 18 Premier League away matches. They failed to score in 12 of those games. In contrast, Burnley has been formidable at home, winning nine of their last ten league games and securing victories in their last five consecutive home matches.

This match highlighted Burnley's resilience and Sunderland's ongoing challenges away from home. The Clarets' strong performance at Turf Moor sets a positive tone for their campaign as they aim to build on this momentum.