Burnley Celebrates First Premier League Victory With 2-0 Win Over Sunderland Scott Parker's Burnley achieved a vital 2-0 win against Sunderland in the Premier League, securing their first points of the season. Goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony highlighted their strong performance at Turf Moor. Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Scott Parker expressed immense satisfaction after Burnley secured a significant 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League. This win marked Burnley's first triumph since their return to the top tier, following a 3-0 loss to Tottenham. Josh Cullen scored first and later assisted Jaidon Anthony, ensuring Burnley maintained their unbeaten home streak from last season's Championship.

Burnley entered the Premier League with confidence, having achieved a 100-point promotion-winning season. Parker emphasised the importance of securing an early win. "This is a massive three points for us in the Premier League," he stated. "You need three points in the Premier League. It's humongous for us and to get three points on the board and within the second game, a game at home as well, I'm delighted."

Sunderland managed more shots than Burnley, with nine attempts compared to Burnley's seven. However, they only hit the target once and accumulated just 0.67 expected goals. Eliezer Mayenda missed a crucial opportunity early on and became only the third player since 2003-04 to play over 60 minutes in a Premier League match with no more than one pass.

Despite Sunderland's efforts, manager Regis Le Bris felt his team was unlucky with fine margins affecting the outcome. "I'm disappointed because I think we started well, our first half was positive," he remarked. "We created two chances, we were on our game plan, and we dominated." However, a small mistake early in the second half led to conceding a goal, altering the game's dynamics.

Parker praised his players' performance and their ability to rally support from fans. "I'm really happy," he said. "I'm absolutely buzzing, first and foremost, for the players and for the fans and everyone involved." He commended his team's effort and believed they deserved the victory.

Le Bris acknowledged that scoring early could have changed Sunderland's fate. "It's fine margins and if you score early, because it was possible today," he noted. Despite their initial dominance, Sunderland couldn't capitalise on their chances.

The victory against Sunderland was crucial for Burnley as they aimed to establish themselves in the Premier League after promotion. The team demonstrated resilience and determination to secure these vital points at Turf Moor.